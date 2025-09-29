Madonna's heartbreaking confession about battling with suicidal thoughts

Madonna opened up about one of the darkest chapters of her life, admitting she once contemplated suicide during her painful custody battle over her son Rocco Ritchie.

The Queen of Pop shared her emotional truth in her first ever podcast interview on On Purpose with Jay Shetty.

Madonna revealed that the legal fight with ex-husband Guy Ritchie in 2016 left her “sobbing in her dressing room” night after night while she was still performing on tour.

“There were moments in my life I wanted to cut my arms off… I actually contemplated suicide,” Madonna confessed.

The 67-year-old music legend described the battle for her son, who chose to live in London with his father at age 16, as one of the most painful moments of her life.

"Someone trying to take my child away from me was like, they might as well just kill me. I really thought it was the end of the world. I couldn’t take it.”

However, the custody fight eventually ended in a settlement that allowed Rocco to remain in the UK.

Madonna said her spirituality helped her survive that difficult time, and today she is “good friends” with her son. “Thank God I don’t feel that way anymore,” she added.

The singer also reflected on her fractured relationship with her late brother Christopher, who passed away in June 2024.

She revealed that before his death, they reconnected after years of estrangement.

Moreover, Madonna credited her spiritual journey, including her study of Kabbalah, for giving her strength in life’s hardest moments