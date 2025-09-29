Victoria Beckham sparks Spice Girls reunion frenzy: 'Tempting'

Posh Spice tags her former bandmates in a telling post

Victoria Beckham sent Spice Girls fans into overdrive over the weekend after dropping her biggest hint yet at a reunion.

While attending Oasis’ final reunion tour stop at Wembley on Sunday night (September 28), the fashion designer, 50, shared a video of the packed stadium with the caption “Tempting....”

She tagged fellow bandmates Geri Horner, Mel B, Emma Bunton, and Mel C. None of them have responded yet.

It didn’t take long for fans to connect the dots. Social media erupted with posts like, “DID VICTORIA BECKHAM JUST HIT A SPICE GIRLS TOUR ?!? ON HER IG STORY ?!? OMGGG...” Another fan wrote, “We have never been this back. I am on the floor.”

Victoria attended the gig with husband David, daughter Harper, 14, sons Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, plus Cruz’s girlfriend Jackie Apostel.

Missing from the family outing was eldest son Brooklyn, who remains estranged from the Beckhams.

Her post comes amid fresh reports that the Spice Girls are secretly planning a 30th anniversary world tour. While Geri, Emma, Mel B, and Mel C have been pushing ahead, Victoria has often resisted.

Still, even she admitted at the time she didn’t know what the future might hold. And now, fans think that future may have just gotten a lot closer.