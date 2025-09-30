19-year-old found dead inside football stadium in Columbus

19-year-old found dead inside football stadium

In a tragic news, Ohio State University student was found dead in the school’s stadium on September 26, 2025.

As reported by Dailymail, the university confirmed that the deceased was named as William Meyers, a 19-year-old student from Fairfield, Conn.

The Columbus Dispatch reports, that fire officials in Columbus responded to a call to the scene on Friday, September 26, 2025, when they found the dead body in the campus.

The Ohio State University informs that the cause of Meyer’s death has not yet been released.

“Foul play is not suspected and there is no ongoing threat to the community,” the university clarified in a statement.

Moreover, the institute mourns its student’s tragic death and offers support to students dealing with mental health or other related issues.

University shared its condolences to Meyer’s family: “Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. Counselling and Consultation Services are available for students in need of support by calling 614-292-5766.”

According to Meyers profile, he was a third-year accounting student who co-founded a charity with his older brother that donated sports equipment’s to local centers.

This incident comes an year after another tragedy happened at the football stadium when the 53-year-old Larissa Brady died of suicide during Ohio University’s Spring commencement ceremony in May 2024, she was there to attend her daughter’s graduation.