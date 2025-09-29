Tropical Storm Imelda threatens Caribbean as second hurricane

Tropical Storm Imelda is forecast to intensify into the Caribbean's second hurricane within days as Hurricane Humberto continues to threaten the region with powerful winds and dangerous surf.

The developing system emerged Sunday, September 28, 2025, while Humberto maintained category 4 strength after briefly reaching category 5 status with 160mph sustained winds.

Imelda is projected to become a hurricane late Monday into Tuesday, September 30, 2025, after tracking through the Bahamas and brushing Florida's east coast.

Even before intensifying, Imelda produced dangerous conditions across the Caribbean, causing two fatalities from flooding in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico on Friday, September 26, 2025.

In addition to that, the storm dumped nearly 90mm of rain within 12 hours in some areas, leaving over 400,000 people in the Dominican Republic facing water supply problems.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts rainfall totals between 150mm and 300mm across Cuba and the Bahamas through Tuesday, warning of flash flooding, urban inundation and potential mudslides across higher terrain.

Weather models indicate the storm will execute a sharp turn from its northward track, with Imelda likely to turn toward Bermuda as a category 1 hurricane by Thursday, October 02, 2025 night.

The storm's moisture is also expected to affect the Carolinas, where rainfall could exceed 170mm by Wednesday, October 01, 2025, raising flood concerns along rivers and low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Humberto continues churning in the Sargasso Sea north of the Caribbean, though the system is likely to remain offshore.