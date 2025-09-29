Liverpool unveils 2025/26 squad with Premier League trophy as new era begins

Liverpool FC has officially released their 2025-26 squad photo on Monday, September 29, showcasing the whole squad in their newly designed red-and-black kits.

The photo showcases a symbolic moment that bridges last season’s triumph with the dawn of a new era under manager Arne Slot.

The squad gathered at the AXA Training Centre around the Premier League trophy they won in the 2024-2025 campaign.

In the official photo, a significant transition is evident. The legendary figures like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk remain pillars of the squad, while absence of major players from previous seasons is highly noticeable.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure to Real Madrid and Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich as well as the tragic loss of Diogo Jota mark the end of an era.

They have been replaced by high profile additions such as German playmaker Florian Wirtz and Swedish striker Alexander Isak, who reflect the new direction under Slot.

This restructured team is finding its footing as it is ranked second in the premier league with 12 points in six games. The photo serves as a way to revel in the achievements of the past and a declaration of the future as the club is ready to resume the activity in the Champions League against Bologna. As one chapter closes and another begins, the Liverpool squad of 2025/26 is set to build upon its legacy.