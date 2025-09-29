Carlos Alcaraz displays mastery in Japan Open amid Bublik’s surprising rise

Carlos Alcaraz delivered a breathtaking performance at the Japan Open, overcoming an early ankle scare to produce what observers called an “absurd” display of tennis genius.

During his quarter-final with Brandon Nakashima, the World No. 1 combined brutal, diamond-edged forehands with delicate drop shots, leaving his opponent stranded.

In the final game, a brilliant 6-2, 6-4 win was achieved brilliantly, which included a cross-court backhand flick and a match-winning inside-in forehand that he executed from a defensive position.

This masterclass highlights a significant shift in Alcaraz’s game this season.

Beyond the 39 highlight-reel winners, technical refinements to his serve and backhand have built a foundation of remarkable consistency. He was 65-7 in 2025 and has regained the number one position from Jannik Sinner, silencing claims of his lack of consistency.

Meanwhile, Alexander Bublik is creating his own, unexpected,story.

The mercurial maverick, known for his volatile style, has become “Mr. Consistent,” winning his fourth title of the year at the Hangzhou Open.

Bublik, who has already conquered grass, clay, and hard courts this season is now ranked by the ATP Tour at World No. 16 and is a contender in the ATP Tour Finals.