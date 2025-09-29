Moldova election 2025: Pro EU PAS secures decisive victory over pro Russian rivals

Pro-EU PAS secures decisive victory over pro-Russian rivals in Moldova election 2025

The Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), Moldova’s ruling pro-European Union party, has secured a significant victory in the parliamentary election held on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

The election was widely viewed as a decisive geopolitical contest, determining whether the small nation would continue on its path toward EU membership or drift back towards Moscow’s sphere of influence.

Electoral data showed the PAS holding a strong lead, garnering approximately 50.03% of the vote. The main pro-Russian rival, the Patriotic Electoral Bloc, followed with around 24.2% to 25.5%.

The election day itself was marked by numerous incidents, including fake bomb threats at multiple polling stations

The stronger-than-expected performance by PAS is a major boost for the pro-Western agenda of President Maia Sandu and her government.

The vote for the 101-seat parliament was fraught with claims of “massive” Russian interference from Moldovan authorities, including allegations of a “hybrid war” involving cyberattacks, disinformation, and extensive vote-buying schemes. Russia has repeatedly denied these claims.

In response to the result and the government’s claims, Igor Dodon, the leader of the Patriotic Bloc and a former Moldovan president, criticised the government.

He referred to the current democratically elected government as a “criminal regime” and called for protests, alleging electoral fraud.

The election day itself was marked by numerous incidents, including fake bomb threats at multiple polling stations both domestically and abroad, as well as cyberattacks targeting electoral and government infrastructure.

Authorities also detained three individuals suspected of plotting to cause “mass destabilisation and disorder” after the vote.

The victory for PAS is expected to solidify Moldova’s pro-EU trajectory, providing the party with a mandate to continue the reforms necessary for its ultimate goal of EU integration.