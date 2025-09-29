JJ Slater and family 'worried' about Katie Price's declining health

Katie Price's boyfriend JJ Slater has shown some 'really genuine' concern for the former glamour model amid growing worries over her health.

Previously, Katie, 47, sparked concerns among fans after revealing she had visited the hospital and undergone further tests to determine the cause of her significant weight loss.

Her noticeably slimmed-down figure has been a genuine concern for her and her fans, with many taking to social media to ask if she is okay.

JJ Slater, who rose to fame on the 2023 series of Married At First Sight UK, has been dating the mum-of-five since last year.

According to MirrorOnline, a source claimed: 'JJ is terrified of her Katie losing any more weight.'

'It's not an easy thing to sit back and watch your partner running themselves into the ground health-wise.'

The source also shared that this concern is echoed by family, adding: 'JJ and Katie's family think she is putting way too much pressure on herself.

'She's been constantly on the move with tour shows, but isn't right mentally or physically-something she knows deep down.'

Meanwhile, Katie and her close pal Kerry Katona are on a 33-date tour across the country.

During an episode of the Katie Price Show, Katie opened up about the incredible success of her ongoing 'An Evening With' tour with the former Atomic Kitten singer.