Russian nuclear submarine surfaces near Gibraltar after critical fuel leak

A Russian submarine has suffered some serious technical problems and its sudden surfacing in the Mediterranean Sea has raised concerns, with many warning that it might explode raising fears of a potential catastrophe..

The submarine, Novorossiysk, surfaced near the Strait of Gibraltar on Friday, September 26. The underwater warship, a 74-meter Kilo-class submarine, is part of Russia Black Sea Fleet.

According to TVP, internal sources revealed to Russian Telegram Channel VChk-OGPU that the submarine had suffered some technical problem.

It has been revealed that while operating in the Mediterranean Sea, the submarine faced critical malfunction in its fuel system, prompting it to appear on the surface.

VChk-OGPU reported, “Due to damage in the fuel system, fuel is leaking directly into the hold,” adding, “There are no spare parts for repairs or qualified specialists on the submarine, and the crew is unable to fix the malfunctions.”

It further warned that the accumulated fuel in the hold is an explosive hazard, stating, “The serious accident has caused other problems as well.”

The Novorossiysk is a diesel-electric submarine that can carry a crew of 52 and it can stay under water for 45 days. It entered service in August 2014.

The submarine has the capability to carry nuclear and Kalibr missiles.