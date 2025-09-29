What's MedBed hype that ‘cured’ Jordan Peterson? Viral claim fact-check

US President Donald Trump on Saturday, September 27, 2025, posted a video on his Truth Social account showing him billed for a so-called “cure-all” bed linked to conspiracy theories making buzz online.

The video, which has since been deleted, was designed to resemble a Fox News segment hosted by Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump; it also featured an AI version of the president touting access to this new medical technology.

The surprising thing is the segment never really went on-air on Fox News.

The hype centered on the technology of Medbeds, previously claimed to have cured Jordan Peterson.

After Trump posted and deleted the video on his TS account, the topic has come into discussion again, sparking new debate and fact-checking.

The MedBed is a speculative and unsubstantiated claim that indicates the existence of “advanced medical beds” that can cure diseases of the human body.

Proponents of that theory claim these devices enabled with advanced medical technology can cure diseases, reverse aging, heal injuries, and even restore people to life from near-death conditions.

Meanwhile, there exists no scientific proof to back the effectiveness of MedBeds. They are widely considered quackery and are popular among the communities that believe in conspiracy theories.

Some claims link MedBed technology to clandestine government steps and extraterrestrial origins, often propagated through deepfakes, viral AI-generated videos, and social media.

One such user criticized Trump for sharing a post based on speculative theories.

He wrote on X, “Among his other deranged posts and lies, Trump posted a video about 'MedBeds'- openly promoting a conspiracy theory, that stems from far-right crazies. This theory alleges there are beds that can cure any condition."

"There are no miracle beds, people-even if the moronic president of the United States posts about them.”

A tweet from user @jguy2012 circulated a screenshot claiming that Jordan Peterson had been hospitalized, referencing a post by his daughter, Mikhaila Peterson, on Instagram. The report that was posted on X included the line:

“The room they gave him is as immaculate as the philosopher’s own.”

On the other hand, these reports are based on false claims. The fact is, Jordan Peterson was placed in an induced coma in 2021.

Following his treatment in Russia, there is no evidence that supports the claim that he ever received MedBeds for his health. Even he has never appeared on social media or in interviews confirming anything related to the MedBeds.

The video, which now has been deleted, featured an AI-generated version of Trump saying, “Every American will soon receive their own MedBed card. With it, you will have guaranteed access to our new hospitals, staffed by the nation’s top doctors and equipped with the most advanced technology in the world.”