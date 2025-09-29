Isle of Wight Festival 2026 UK lineup: The Cure, Lewis Capaldi, Calvin Harris

Isle of Wight Festival 2026 UK line-up includes The Cure, Lewis Capaldi, Calvin Harris

Organisers of the iconic Isle of Wight Festivals have officially announced the headliners for the 2026 event, revealing a diverse bill topping what the festival director calls potentially the “best line-up yet.”

Post-punk legends The Cure, Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ Calvin Harris, and Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi are confirmed to headline the festival, which takes place at Seaclose Park from June 18 to June 21, 2026.

A host of other acts have been confirmed across the weekend

Lewis Capaldi is set to headline the main stage on June 19, marking his triumphant return to touring. Calvin Harris will take the slot on June 20, bringing his catalogue of global dance hits.

Closing the festival on June 21 will be The Cure, in what is their first announced UK concert for 2026, following the release of their first studio album in 16 years, Song Of A Lost World, in 2024.

A host of other acts have been confirmed across the weekend, including The Sex Pistols (featuring Frank Carter), local heroes Wet Leg, The Last Dinner Party, Teddy Swims, Tom Grennan, The Kooks, Rich Astley, and David Gray, with more names still to be announced.

Tickets for the 2026 event are scheduled to go on sale on October 1 via the official Isle of Wight Festival website

Caroline Giddings, the festival director, expressed immense enthusiasm for the line-up, stating:

“It might be our best line-up yet. It’s my favourite so far, at least. We’re proud to put the future of music and current stars on a bill alongside artists like The Cure and the Sex Pistols, who helped lay the foundation of pop culture.”

