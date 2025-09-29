Bad Bunny to headline NFL Super Bowl LX Halftime Show 2026

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican superstar, has been officially announced as the headliner for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show in 2026. The announcement was made by the NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

Super Bowl LX is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio’s selection comes amid a momentous period in his career, including leading all nominees at the upcoming Latin Grammys and recently wrapping up a historic, high-attendance residency in Puerto Rico.

His performance is being curated by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, which has produced the halftime show since 2019

Bad Bunny has cemented his status as one of the world’s most-streamed artists with albums like “Un Verano Sin Ti” and his 2025 release, “Debí Tirar Más Fotos.”

The 31-year-old Latin trap and reggaeton artist expressed the profound significance of his performance, stating:

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history.”

“What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honoured to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

The 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show will mark Bad Bunny’s only currently scheduled U.S. performance in 2026, as he recently revealed he had excluded the U.S. from his world tour due to concerns over immigration crackdown targeting his Latin fanbase.

Super Bowl LX will be televised nationally on NBC and streamed on Peacock.