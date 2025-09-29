Team Europe clinches Ryder Cup 2025 in thrilling finish against USA

Team Europe clinched victory in the Ryder Cup and reasserted their dominance in golf over Americans.
It wasn’t an easy win for Team Europe as Team USA mounted a late fightback and put up an astonishing effort on Sunday, winning six of the 11 singles and tying 3 others.
Despite the stunning effort, the shortfall from the first two days of the tournament prevented them from lifting the trophy as champions.
The tournament came down to the 18th hole in a match between the USA’s Russell Henley and Shane Lowry.
The Champion team’s athlete holed his 6-foot bridie, adding 14 points in Team Europe’s score that allowed them to retain the cup as defending champions.
After the historic performance, Lowry said that he had the chance to do the coolest thing in his life and he did it.
Since 2012, this was the first incident that Europeans have won the tournament on a foreign soil.
Since the start of the cup in 1979, Europe has always been a dominant force on the field. They have won the Ryder Cup 13 times, NBC News reported.
