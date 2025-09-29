Team Europe clinches Ryder Cup 2025 in thrilling finish against USA

Team Europe clinched victory in the Ryder Cup and reasserted their dominance in golf over Americans.

It wasn’t an easy win for Team Europe as Team USA mounted a late fightback and put up an astonishing effort on Sunday, winning six of the 11 singles and tying 3 others.

Despite the stunning effort, the shortfall from the first two days of the tournament prevented them from lifting the trophy as champions.

The tournament came down to the 18th hole in a match between the USA’s Russell Henley and Shane Lowry.

The Champion team’s athlete holed his 6-foot bridie, adding 14 points in Team Europe’s score that allowed them to retain the cup as defending champions.

After the historic performance, Lowry said that he had the chance to do the coolest thing in his life and he did it.

Ryder Cup 2025 standings, points:

Match 1 : Cameron Young 1 Up vs. Justin Rose (finished)

: Cameron Young vs. Justin Rose (finished) Match 2 : Justin Thomas 1 Up vs. Tommy Fleetwood (finished)

: Justin Thomas vs. Tommy Fleetwood (finished) Match 3 : Matt Fitzpatrick tied vs. Bryson DeChambeau (finished)

: Matt Fitzpatrick vs. Bryson DeChambeau (finished) Match 4 : Scottie Scheffler 1 Up vs. Rory McIlroy (finished)

: Scottie Scheffler vs. Rory McIlroy (finished) Match 5 : Ludvig Aberg 2 & 1 vs. Patrick Cantlay (finished)

: Ludvig Aberg vs. Patrick Cantlay (finished) Match 6 : Xander Schauffele 4 & 3 vs. Jon Rahm (finished)

: Xander Schauffele vs. Jon Rahm (finished) Match 7 : J.J. Spaun 2 & 1 vs. Sepp Straka (finished)

: J.J. Spaun vs. Sepp Straka (finished) Match 8 : Russell Henley tied vs. Shane Lowry (finished)

: Russell Henley vs. Shane Lowry (finished) Match 9 : Ben Griffin 1 Up vs. Rasmus Hojgaard (finished)

: Ben Griffin vs. Rasmus Hojgaard (finished) Match 10 : Collin Morikawa tied vs. Tyrell Hatton (finished)

: Collin Morikawa vs. Tyrell Hatton (finished) Match 11: Sam Burns tied vs. Robert MacIntyre (finished)

Since 2012, this was the first incident that Europeans have won the tournament on a foreign soil.

Since the start of the cup in 1979, Europe has always been a dominant force on the field. They have won the Ryder Cup 13 times, NBC News reported.