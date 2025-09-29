Ed Sheeran reveals major secret he hides on Instagram

Ed Sheeran got candid about his online presence which many fans may not be aware of.

The Photograph singer is active on his official social media, including Facebook and TikTok, but there is one hidden away on Instagram.

During his appearance at the SiriusXM's Small Stage Series in New York City, Sheeran was asked if he has a "Finsta" (fake Instagram).

"Yes," Sheeran responded.

As the host dug deeper, "When you're on your Finsta, do you spy on exes? What are you doing typically?"

The Sapphire singer shared that it is more "trying to stay plugged into culture, music".

"I feel like when I didn't have a Finsta, I missed so much, like new music and new artists. I'm plugged into areas of the internet that interest me."

The Azizam crooner revealed that his top interests are "British rap music" and he "really loves Irish folk music".

He continued, "I love watches, so I'm on like watch blogs and stuff like that," adding that he wouldn't "necessarily see stuff outside of that".

"I'm very much on the stuff that I like. My algorithm is very like music and watches."

Although the Grammy winner is conscious to take social media breaks especially during the end of the year.

Back in 2023, Sheeran had went on a social media hiatus due to "some turbulent things" in his life.

He said at the time, "I just didn't really feel like being online and pretending to be something I'm not, when I wasn't feeling like that."