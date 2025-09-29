Victoria Beckham reaches breaking point in rift with son Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham was said to have reached her breaking point in her ongoing feud with her eldest son Brooklyn.

The fashion designer reportedly told friends that “enough is enough” and that she could not keep “fighting the same fight” after months of heartache.

The rift within the Beckham family deepened earlier this year when Brooklyn, 26, didn't attend his father David’s 50th birthday celebrations.

Tension between the couple and their son grew further as he built a life in the United States with his wife Nicola Peltz.

According to sources, filming her upcoming Netflix documentary gave Victoria a new perspective.

While the project forced her to confront painful feelings about her broken bond with Brooklyn, it also reminded her how loved and supported she was by her husband David and their other children.

A source told The Mirror: “It was very much a roller coaster of emotions because of the big thing that’s still affecting her, her fractured relationship with Brooklyn.

But it also made her realise that she can’t keep raking over the heartbreak of this situation with him, enough is enough, now.”

The former Spice Girl also included a rare baby photo of Brooklyn in the series’ trailer, which many viewed as a subtle olive branch.

However, the insider added that she still believes that her son would “one day come back to her.”

Meanwhile, Brooklyn made headlines by praising Nicola as his “supportive wife” during a Ryder Cup All-Star match interview, comments that were considered as fuel to the fire.