Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco tap Justin, Hailey Bieber's wedding planners

Selena Gomez turned to the same team that planned her ex Justin Bieber’s 2019 nuptials to Hailey Bieber.

On Saturday, September 27, the Only Murders in the Building star tied the knot with Benny Blanco after two years of dating and nine months of wedding planning (the couple got engaged in December 2024).

Page Six reported that the couple worked with Revelry Event Designers to pull off their Santa Barbara nuptials. Aerial photos taken by the publication captured trucks from the company at the venue, while the Daily Mail added that celebrity planner Mindy Weiss also played a key role in bringing the event to life.

Weiss and Revelry famously handled Justin and Hailey’s South Carolina wedding in 2019, which featured white flowers from Mark’s Garden, glowing candles, and a waterfront backdrop at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort.

The powerhouse team is a go-to within Hollywood, having organised Demi Lovato’s recent wedding, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation brunches, and Kylie Jenner’s lavish parties.

On Instagram, Selena shared intimate wedding photos and videos, while her new husband made his own wedding post the next day, writing, “I married a real life disney princess.”

For the big day, Selena wore a custom Ralph Lauren satin gown while Benny matched in a classic tuxedo from the same designer. Guests included Taylor Swift, who tried to slip in quietly under umbrellas.

Selena and Justin dated on and off for nearly eight years before parting ways in 2018.

The Sorry hitmaker, who recently welcomed son Jack Blues with Hailey, raised eyebrows by sharing a telling Instagram post the same time Gomez was saying “I do” to Blanco.

The 32-year-old shared snaps from the basketball court set to his song I Do from his latest album SWAG II.