Francia Raísa misses Selena Gomez wedding?

As Selena Gomez says “I do” to Benny Blanco, many fans and fam quickly celebrated couple’s big treat with heartwarming and lovely comments.

The lovebirds confirmed the news via Instagram, with Gomez posting photos from their big day and the caption, “9.27.25,” along with white hearts.

The Single Soon crooner’s wedding was the talk of the town for quite a time as the hasn’t shared a certain day or date of their wedding.

The high profile marriage created quite a buzz as many big names including Taylor Swift was invited in the ceremony.

The real miss was Gomez’s longtime pal, who donated her a kidney, Francia Raisa was nowhere in the ceremony. Instead, the friend shared a fun dancing reel on Instagram, clearly depicting her enjoying rather than being at the wedding.

The social media post was soon flooded with question to Raisa like “Did you make it to the wedding?”

Another user responded: “Selena has always treated ppl like that. Not a surprise”

Third commenter chimed in declaring the American actress a “hero”, adding, “u should be the guest of honour at least in that wedding you are her hero”

Earlier in an interview, the actress was questioned about Gomez's wedding to which she said, "she knows the Selena Gomez is getting married and she is very happy for her but she is a billionaire so she is basically living her best life."



