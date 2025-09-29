Ellen DeGeneres mourns young fan 'Tayt Andersen', who died at 19

Ellen DeGeneres mourns over young fan 'Tayt Andersen', who dies at 19

Ellen DeGeneres shared a heartfelt tribute to Tayt Andersen, young fan who died at the age of 19.

Ellen often called Tayt Andersen as her “Young boy friend” who was a frequent guest for her talk show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

19-years-old young fan,Tayt Andersen, died on September 26, 2025, after losing his battle against cancer.

Andersen had a congenial heart condition and underwent 12 surgeries before receiving a heart transplant at age 10, which ultimately lead him develop rapid-spreading cancer.

Ellen’s avid fan made several guest appearances on American’s fast-run syndicated talk show hosted by Ellen DeGeneres.

The former talk show host shared a heartbreaking emotional video on Instagram shortly after Tayt’s passing away.

While expressing her grief and condolences to mother Chrissy Becker, Ellen said, “We had a very special guest on the show several times and his name is Tayt, He thought that I was his girlfriend and so I told him he was my boyfriend.”

The 67-years-old talk show host shared fond memories of young Tayt, saying, “He was a very special little human being and just brought joy and life and laughter into every room that he was in.”

Tears began to fill her eyes when she said, “I will miss him.”

Andersen's death was confirmed by his family through a post on his Instagram account along side a series of black and white photos capturing Andersen and Becker final moments together with a lengthy caption.

“Our hearts are absolutely shattered as we share the news we never wanted to write: Our sweet, strong warrior, Tayt, was released from his bodily prison early this morning, at 1:30 a.m. CT, surrounded by the fierce love of his family,” it read. “While our souls feel shattered and lost by this unimaginable grief, we are so thankful that Tayt is finally free. No more pain, no more appointments, no more treatments.”