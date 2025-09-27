Forza Horizon 6 is all set for release in Japan

The open-world racing game Forza Horizon 6 was officially announced at the Tokyo Game Show 2025, confirming its setting in Japan and its 2026 launch, a location that has been long requested by the community.

The new setting will allow players to explore diverse, multifaceted topography inspired by Japan’s car culture, featuring activities from drifting and winding road racing to celebrating tuner heritage.

The Horizon Festival will once again blend real-world geography into a compact map, as observed in previous entries set in Australia, the UK, southern France, Colorado and Mexico.

The studio’s first look will be revealed soon, and the series will arrive on PlayStation 5 after its initial release.

On the contrary, Playground Games is working alongside Turn 10 Studios to roll out the game to Sony’s platform.

Playground Games has stated that more details will be shared next year following a closer look at the key components and festival events.

Most importantly, within the Horizon Festival in Japan, Forza Horizon 6 will unleash the potential for new races, events, and vehicles that players unlock as they progress.

Developers have not been revealed yet and are awaiting reactions from fans who have long considered it one of the most iconic destinations in gaming.

Forza Horizon 6 is scheduled for official release in 2026 on Xbox SeriesX|S and PC, with a PlayStation 5 version to follow post release.