AJ Styles shockingly confirms WWE retirement plan

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles has confirmed his plans to retire from WWE, stating he will “definitely retire within the next year,” with a potential final appearance at WrestleMania.

The legendary veteran made the definitive statement during a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, providing a clearer timeline for his wrestling career’s conclusion, which is expected to be sometime in 2026.

The key motivation for his decision appears to be centered around preserving his physical well-being and maintaining the high standard of performance fans have come to expect.

“I will probably appear at WrestleMania, but it’s not confirmed yet. The details are still undecided, but I will definitely retire within the next year.”

He said, “I don’t want to show my fans a side of me that isn’t AJ Styles. That’s the main reason. I’ve decided to retire before my body can no longer move.

Style’s comments suggest that WrestleMania 42, which is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas in April 2026, could serve as his final “Showcase of the Immortals” and potentially his last match.

The news comes as Styles is currently engaged in a high-profile feud, set to face another WWE icon, John Cena, at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel event.

Regarding his post-retirement plans, Styles hinted at potentially remaining involved with WWE, specifically by transitioning into a role focused on developing future talent.

“I think I’ll probably work for WWE. It might be good to help develop young talent into main roster-calibre wrestlers. But I just don’t know yet,” Styles added.

The announcement sets the stage for what is expected to be a celebratory final run for the multi-time champion, whose career has spanned multiple top promotions worldwide, establishing him as one of the most decorated and respected performers of his generation.