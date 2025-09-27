Last Tuskegee combat pilot George Hardy, WWII, Korea, Vietnam war veteran, dies at 100

George Hardy, the last of the Tuskegee Airmen’s World War II combat pilots, breathed his last at the age of 100 on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.
Lt. Col. George Hardy was the youngest Tuskegee fighter pilot who completed his training in 1942 at the age of 19.
The legendary combat pilot fought in World War II and flew 21 missions over Germany.
The veteran fighter pilot also served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was one of the first Black military pilots in U.S. history.
In a heartfelt tribute to Hardy, the national president of the Tuskegee Airmen, Inc. Leon Butler said, “His legacy is one of courage, resilience, tremendous skill and dogged perseverance against all evils including racism and prejudice.”
Butler added, “We are forever grateful for his sacrifice and will hold dear to his memory.”
For context, during World War II, the American military was segregated so the Tuskegee experiment was announced to test if Black Americans were capable of handling, commanding and maintaining complex aircraft in the battle.
Almost 1,000 Black Americans received training and earned their commission and came to be known as Tuskegee Airmen.
They served in the forces with distinction, and they were ultimately integrated into the military.
Jake Knapp chose to withdraw from Ryder cup matches due to tragic death of girlfriend
The announcement came in the midst of multiple regional airspace violations
Assata Shakur had been living in exile in Cuba for four decades after escaping from a US prison in 1979
Riyadh based Savvy Games Group is at the helm of the project
Citing 'incendiary actions,' US State Department revokes Colombian leader's visa
A British tourist went missing was found dead two days later
The galaxy NGC 2775 is hard to categorize as spiral, elliptical, or neither
Congress released flight logs and internal memos reveal new details of Epstein's network