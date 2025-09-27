ICE officer disciplined after shoving mother to ground in NYC courthouse

A video of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer pushing a mother to the ground in an immigration court in New York City has led to an officer being relieved of duties, which has resulted in outrage and a federal investigation.

The incident occurred on Thursday, September 25, at 26 Federal Plaza, an ICE district office that houses immigration courts.

In the video, the officer can be seen pushing Monica Moreta-Galarza violently against a wall and on the ground in front of her two kids.

The argument started when her husband was arrested by ICE agents, whom Moreta-Galarza was holding onto before being forcefully separated from her daughter.

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated on Friday, September 26, "The officer’s conduct in this video is unacceptable and beneath the men and women of ICE. Our ICE law enforcement are held to the highest professional standards and this officer is being relieved of current duties as we conduct a full investigation."

The woman was rushed to a hospital with potential head trauma.

New York leaders have condemned the incident. Representative Dan Goldman and City Comptroller Brad Lander have requested that the officer be referred to the U.S. Attorney's Office to possibly face felony charges of deprivation of rights under color of law.

They and immigrant advocates are calling an end to ICE-related arrests at courthouses, arguing that they penalize families that are merely attempting to adhere to the legal procedure by attending their hearings.