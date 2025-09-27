Pakistan's Saad Habib claims spot in Sri Lanka Amateur Golf Championship final

Saad Habib Malik. — Instagram@saadhabibmalik

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Saad Habib Malik booked his place in the final of the 134th Sri Lanka Amateur Golf Championship after defeating host nation’s Reshan Algama in the semifinals at the Royal Colombo Golf Club.

Saad closed out a 4-up win on the 16th hole on Saturday, producing four birdies and a stunning eagle on the par-5 seventh. His aggressive shot-making and calm composure under pressure secured his berth in the 36-hole final.

Earlier in the championship, Saad delivered one of the standout performances of the tournament by outclassing India’s Vivaan Ubhayakar in the quarterfinals, sealing a commanding 5-up victory on the 14th hole with five birdies.

Pakistan’s other representative, Nouman Ilyas, could not progress further as he fell to Sri Lanka’s Reshan Algama in his quarterfinal clash.

The final, scheduled for Sunday, will see Habib face Sri Lanka’s Chanaka Perera, who advanced after winning the other semifinal against compatriot Sachin De Silva.

The championship match will be played over 36 holes, a test of stamina and focus that is expected to deliver a dramatic finish.