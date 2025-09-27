ICE arrests superintendent of Iowa's largest school district

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detained the superintendent of Iowa's largest school district on Friday, September 26, 2025, accused of living and working in the United States illegally under a final removal order.

ICE targeted Ian Roberts, the leader of Des Moines Public Schools, in a traffic stop while he was driving his district-issued vehicle.

Agency officials revealed Roberts fled the scene on foot but was later apprehended with the assistance of the Iowa State Patrol.

The Enforcement department stated the now-detainee was an ICE fugitive subject to a final removal order issued in 2024 and had no work authorization.

The arrest sent shockwaves through the community. Phil Roeder, the district's spokesperson, recounted receiving a video call from Roberts shortly after he was supposed to attend a school event, watching as officials detained him.

School board President Jackie Norris described Roberts as an integral part of our school community and a dynamic leader.

ICE enforcement official Sam Olson called the case beyond comprehension, questioning how Roberts was hired despite the removal order and a prior weapons charge.

The agency said Roberts was in possession of a loaded handgun, a hunting knife, and $3,000 in cash at the time of his arrest.

The incident is the second aggressive ICE action in Iowa in two days, following the detention of a man at an Iowa City grocery store on Thursday, and has sparked protests.

Roberts, 54, is a former Olympic athlete for Guyana who became superintendent in 2023. The district serves over 30,000 students.