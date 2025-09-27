US formally revokes Colombian leader’s visa amid diplomatic spat

The US State Department revoked the visa of Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Friday, September 26, due to “reckless and incendiary actions” during a pro-Palestina street protest in New York City.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the State Department announced, “Earlier today, the Colombian president stood on a NYC street and urged U.S. soldiers to disobey orders and incite violence. We will revoke Petro’s visa due to his reckless and incendiary actions.”

In his remarks (translated from Spanish), the leftist leader pushed “nations of the world” to contribute soldiers for an army “larger than that of the United States.”

Reports by Agence France-Presse indicate that President Petro was already on his way back to Bogota when the announcement was made.

The event worsens the relations between the two historic allies that have been deteriorating. Previously, at the UN General Assembly, Petro had vigorously attacked the Trump administration, comparing its recent airstrikes on purported drug-trafficking vessels in the Caribbean to an act of tyranny.

He has indicated that some of the people murdered were Colombian citizens, whereas Washington asserts that the operations are against cartels associated with the Venezuelan government.

In reaction, Interior Minister of Colombia, Armando Benedetti, defended Petro on social media, recommending that Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu instead have his visa revoked, and accusing the “empire" of punishing a leader who tells him the truth to his face.

The suspension is a dramatic low point in bilateral relations during the presidency of the first left-wing president of Colombia, Petro, and highlights the Donald Trump administration’s mean-spirited response to critical diplomatic commentary.