Celeste Rivas' last known footage surfaces, caught on camera before vanishing

Celeste Rivas' last known footage surfaces, caught on camera before her vanishing

Amid the ongoing investigations into D4vd’s alleged girlfriend Celeste Rivas’ murder, some recent security camera footage has resurfaced that shows Celeste in some of her final moments before she vanished.

The 15-year-old girl, whose decomposed body was found in a Tesla owned by Romantic Homicide singer D4vd earlier this month.

The latest CCTV footage shows Celeste walking away from her home in Lake Elsinore in March last year.

The CCTV camera was placed near a liquor store and recorded footage that showed an individual wearing a black hoodie and white trousers, later confirmed by relatives to be Celeste Rivas, moving with a sense of purpose down the street.

While a different camera angle showed her switching between jogging and walking before disappearing from sight.

An owner of a nearby shop, Elie Naddaf, who owned a shop named Dellago Spirits, disclosed that Celeste’s sister had visited his shop the same morning to inquire about the cameras.

After going through the footage, Celeste’s family has confirmed the person was Celeste.

The shop owner, Naddaf, handed over the footage to the officials in the hope that it might help locate her.

However, this is not the first time Celeste disappeared.

Records indicate she had a history of running away; just back in January last year, she was found weeks later in Hollywood before being brought back home.

A former teacher has told students that Celeste had been in contact with singer D4vd online in early 2024, shortly before disappearing again.

Although the LA County Medical Examiner has confirmed her identity, the cause of death has not yet been declared.

With investigations ongoing, the LAPD is continuing to track her movements , her repeated history of disappearances, and the dot that connects to the Tesla owned by singer D4vd, in which Celeste’s decomposed body was found.