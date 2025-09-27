Keira Knightley daughters weighs on mother’s career

Keira Knightley daughters weighs on their mother’s career

Keira Knightly opened up about what her daughter Edie,10, and Delilah,6, think about her career.

The Oscar nominee shared her daughters with husband, musician James Righton.

During the London special screening of her latest movie, The Woman in Cabin 10, the actress, about her work, told the People magazine that her daughters are "not interested in any way. They’re just like, ‘What?’ It makes no sense [to them]."

"One just thinks it’s kind of completely ridiculous, and the other one still thinks it’s all real on the TV." She said, "'What do you mean you’re in the TV?'"

Following her younger daughter's birth, the Pride & Prejudice star told The Times how she has become pickier with the projects she signs up for.

"I couldn’t go job to job [abroad] now. It wouldn’t be in any way fair on them, and I wouldn’t want to," she told the outlet. "I’ve chosen to have children, I want to bring them up, so I’ve had to take a major step back."

Knightly added that she can’t do projects with plots involving, "children dying or about mothers dying."

As for her new film The Woman in Cabin 10, it is a psychological thriller based on Ruth Ware's bestselling 2016 novel of the same name.

The synopsis states, "Knightley stars as Laura "Lo" Blacklock, a travel journalist on assignment aboard a luxury yacht. While onboard, Lo “witnesses a passenger tossed overboard late one night, only to be told that she must have dreamed it, as all passengers are accounted for. Despite not being believed by anyone onboard, she continues to look for answers, putting her own life in danger."

The film is set to release on Netflix on October 10.