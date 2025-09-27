US Golfer Jake Knapp's girlfriend, Makena White died just before Ryder Cup 2025

Jake Knapp, a professional golfer on the US PGA Tour, is mourning the loss of his girlfriend, Makena White, who has passed away at the age of 28. Her untimely death has sent shockwaves through the golf community, coming just days before the Ryder Cup.

As reported by Newsweek, Makena’s death was confirmed through a post on an Instagram account by a friend which read, “Hi everyone-this is Makena’s friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week.”

“She is already deeply missed by her dad, her family, her friends and of course by Nelly and Fergie”

Her friend further wrote, ”Makena was one of a kind’s had this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love.”

The 45th Ryder Cup matches are scheduled from September 26-28, 2025, while the devastating news of Jake Knapp’s girlfriend came on September 26, 2025.

Makena White’s last message:

Makena White posted an emotional message on Instagram celebrating their love, just weeks before her sudden death: “Year 2 of first fairway hugs and watching you live out your dreams.” Commenting on her post, Knapp commented two "heart emojis."

Jake Knapp pays tribute to girlfriend Makena White

Jake paid a heartfelt tribute to late girlfriend: “Makena was such a thoughtful person whose selflessness toward others is something I will always appreciate.”

“We shared so many unforgettable memories together and now that she’s no longer with us, it’s a tough reality to comprehend.”

Jake Knapp and Makena White went public with their relationship after he picked up his first PGA Tour win at the Mexico Open in February 2024.