Body of British tourist swept out to sea in Bali found dead, officials confirm

Body of British tourist swept out to sea in Bali found dead, officials confir

Harrison Edward Nada Kontounas, who was swept out to sea at Bali’s Legian Beach on Wednesday, was found dead two days later.

The 23-year-old was reportedly swimming at Bali’s Legian Beach on Wednesday when a countercurrent pulled him under the waves.

According to local reports, the Briton was in the water with two other friends when he went missing.

The head of the Denpasar Search and Rescue office said that Kontounas’s body was found by the joint rescue team, the military equipment used for the evacuation, and a jet ski from Balwista.

The rescue department said that the body was taken to the Ngoerah General Hospital and further explained, “After being granted permission by the hospital to view the body, it was confirmed that the body found was that of Harrison Edward Nada Kontounas.”

Search operations at sea were suspended from Wednesday night due to safety concerns, but officials continued maritime surveillance until 10pm local time.

Concerning the situation, they further explained that wind speeds above 30-39kmph can be categorized as strong; such conditions affect the waters, so they urge caution when performing outdoor activities.

Meanwhile, Kontounas’s friend Freddie Palmer, who was accompanying the Briton, later criticized the way the search had been conducted.

The pledge drive has been launched to support the search and has now raised over £27,000.

They further explained that funds helped them pay for the private helicopter and necessary rescue services when official support was unavailable.

Additionally, the remaining funds will be used to repatriate Harrison’s body to the UK and cover funeral expenses, with any reserve funds being donated to a charity in his memory.

The Head of the Denpasar Search and Rescue Office, Nyoman Sidakarya, shed light on this tragic incident, stating, “We urge you to be careful when engaging in outdoor activities, including beach and tourism.”