President Trump attends 2025 Ryder Cup with granddaughter Kai Trump

President Donald Trump made a high-profile visit to the 2025 Ryder Cup on Friday, September 26, 2025, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, attending the opening day of the prestigious golf tournament with his granddaughter, Kai Trump.

The President’s arrival at the course was met with large cheers from the crowd, with chants of “U-S-A” and “Don-ald-Trump” ringing out.

His presence, the first by a sitting U.S. President at a Ryder Cup, drew massive attention, briefly overshadowing the competition where Team USA was struggling early against Team Europe.

President Trump travelled from Washington with his eldest granddaughter, 18-year-old Kai, who is a standout amateur golfer herself and a University of Miami commit.

Speaking to the reporter about his decision to attend, the President joked that he came to boost the struggling American team.

“The team is not doing so well. So, when I heard that, I said, ‘Let’s go on the plane, we have to try and help them” he told reporters. He added, regarding the team’s chances, “I think we’ll be ok. All great golfers.”

Some players on the U.S. team, like Scottie Scheffler, welcomed the support, saying, “To have the president here, it’s been a tough few weeks for our country with some of the stuff that’s been going on… for us to represent the United States of America… is extremely important.”