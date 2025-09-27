Golfer Jake Knapp mourns sudden death of Makena White

The golfing world and the broader community are in shock and mourning following the sudden death of Makena White, the 28-year-old girlfriend of PGA Tour professional Jake Knapp.

The news broke on Friday, September 26, 2025, just as the Ryder Cup began, leaving friends, family, and fans reeling.

The sad announcement was made by a close friend on Makena White’s own Instagram account. The circumstances around her passing remain private.

The friend’s emotional tribute remembered Makena White’s unique spirit and deep compassion.

The post said: “Hi everyone - this is Makena’s friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week.”

“She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie” (her two beloved dogs).

“Makena was one of a kind. She had this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love.”

“We love you Mak. We’ll miss you always, and we’ll be looking for you in the sunset.”

The family and friends have asked for donations in Makena’s memory to the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic and the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund, causes close to her heart, as her late mother was a patient at the Bruyère Clinic.

PGA Tour Golfer Jake Knapp, 31, who has not been competing in this week’s Ryder Cup, broke his silence just hours after the news was public, releasing an emotional statement to honor his late girlfriend.

The golf community, including players and reporters, has sent an outpouring of condolences, remembering Makena’s bright and positive presence on the tour.