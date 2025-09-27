Google turns 27: Tech giant celebrates birthday with 1998 doodle

Google was officially founded on September 4, 1998

Global tech giant Google is marking its 27th birthday on September 27, 2025, celebrating nearly three decades of organising the world’s information.

While the company was officially founded on September 4, 1998, Google has symbolically adopted September 27 as its anniversary. This date is said to align with the first time a birthday “Doodle” was used and a major milestone in the number of indexed web pages.

The centrepiece of this year’s celebration is a special Google Doodle featured prominently on its search homepage. In a move that has delighted long-time users, the company revived its very first logo from 1998.

The official message accompanying the design reads: “Today’s Doodle marks Google’s 27th birthday. Thank you for searching with us throughout the years!”

The celebration is a reminder of Google’s foundational mission, set by co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin: “to organise the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.”

“As we celebrate Google’s birthday today, we remember our humble beginnings as a research project in a garage - proof that breakthrough moments can start in ordinary places.”

As a token of appreciation to its billions of users worldwide, Google is hosting a range of activities and promotions.

As Google begins its 28th year, the company appears poised to continue its transformation, using its past as a foundation for an increasingly AI-driven future