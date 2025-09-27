Ariana Grande reveals ‘Wicked’ wardrobe piece she can’t stop wearing

Ariana Grande, who stars as Glinda in Wicked, revealed the item from the film's wardrobe that she's been wearing continuously.

For the thank u, next singer, stepping out in character’s outfit that pay homage to the movie has been an ongoing trend.

On her Instagram Stories shared on September 25, Grande posted a mirror selfie while wearing white and baby pink cardigan that she dons as Glinda in the film.

The multi-talented star wrote on the image, "Have been living in G's cardigan all week," along with bubble emoji referring to character’s magical mode of transportation.

Like Grande, her co-star Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) turned heads during the Wicked press tour to promote part one of the film upon its release in November 2024, when she stepped out in outfits that paid tribute to her character.

During the L.A premiere of the film, the Grammy winner wore an electric green dress, a direct reference to Elphaba's iconic skin tone.

Later in Sydney, she stepped out in black monochrome ensemble which stole cues from Wizard of Oz, with an oversized lion's head choker seemingly referencing to the cowardly lion.

Previously, in conversation with People magazine, Erivo praised her style team's dedication to each elaborate ensemble throughout the Wicked press tour in 2024 and hinted at what to expect in the upcoming press run.

She told the outlet that each look each look was "very detailed" and "very intentional" and fans should expect no less from her upcoming Wicked: For Good outfits.

Wicked: For Good is slated for release on November 21.