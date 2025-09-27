Christine McGuinness praises her children's maturity over divorce talks

Christine recently revealed she had been diagnosed with Raynaud's syndrome

Christine McGuinness has revealed about her children's reaction when she told them about her separation from Paddy.

For context, the model, 37, spent 11 years with the TV presenter Paddy McGuinness and shares three children with him-twins Leo and Penelope, and Felicity.

Although the twins are still young, aged,12, Christine said that they have been very 'mature' about the divorce.

Speaking to DailyMail Christine said: 'No, I have spoken to the children about relationships in general, and adulthood.

'Obviously, my twins are 12 now, so we are having those conversations, and they have absolutely blown my mind with how much they understand, and how mature they are.

'It makes me feel very proud of not just how well I have done as a mum, but as a family how open we are, and how good we are at communicating with each other, and reassuring the children that everything is ok, and every family is different, and this is our normal.

'It's good to teach them that one of the great things about being an adult is that you can change your mind at any time.

'If one day you are in a relationship ,and then you juts want to go and be friends the next day, or you consider your self just family instead, then that' ok-you can do that.'

It comes after Christine revealed she had been diagnosed with Raynaud's syndrome-a condition that affects 10-15% of people in the UK.