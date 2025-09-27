Sony's PlayStation plus reveals new games for October 2025

Sony has announced PlayStation Plus games CatLog for October 2025 on Wednesday September 24, 2025.

Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed three new free essential games for October 2025.The gaming company reveals that the new games will include Alan Wake 2, Cocoon and Goat Simulator 3.

Among the 3 new games announced, Alan Wake 2 takes the lead, as the long-awaited sequel to its spooky survival adventure which launched to critical acclaim back in 2023.

The horror adventure Alan Wake 2 was the game of the year in 2023, followed up on the titular character’s story from 2010’s Alan Wake, part of Remedy Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Annapurna’s Cocoon remains one of the genre’s most memorable adventure puzzle-games.

One of players most favorite games on Game Pass, Cocoon puzzles treat various worlds like Matryoshka dolls, “a complete game, the one that sees through every permutation of its conceit”.

While the third game is entirely different than the other two games as Simulator 3 is comedic part game.

Moreover, Play Station plus has also announced another one additional game for September 2025.

Sony Entertainment company has introduced Last of Us part 2 to be available for players from September 26, 2025.

The newly launched October games would be available from October 7, 2025 for streaming or downloading from all subscribers.

In addition to that, PlayStation plus Classics Catalogue will also have some additional titles before the year ends.

Tekken 3, Soulcalibur 3, and Tom Raider Anniversary, all set for 2026 are already out.