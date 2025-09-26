Italy, Spain deploy ships to protect Gaza aid flotilla

Rome and Madrid have deployed naval vessels into the Mediterranean to assist and protect the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) after activists reported several attacks on ships overnight.

A separate decision was made by Spain and Italy to send a navy ship to assist the aid flotilla, which is all set to break Israel’s persistent blockade of the Gaza and deliver crucial aid to the famine-stricken region.

The significant decisions were made by Rome and Madrid in response to the latest drone attacks on Gaza-bound flotilla.

Italy condemned the attack made by unidentified perpetrators and deployed a multi-purpose vessel for rescue operations to assist Italian citizens participating in the flotilla.

Italian PM stated, “We will continue to do everything possible to avoid incidents and I ask for help in this regardless of political differences.”

The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that Spain will deploy a patrol vessel with all necessary resources to protect and provide assistance to the flotilla, following Italy’s announcement on Wednesday.

The flotilla is a civilian fleet of over 50 small vessels from 44 countries which particularly aims at breaking an 18-year-long Israeli blockade of the strip, which was intensified in 2023.

While the aid flotilla set sail from Spain at the start of September, activists have reported several attacks including on several boats in Greek waters and on two leading ships in Tunisian waters earlier this month.