Trump warns to relocate 2026 World Cup games from US cities over safety concerns

US President Donald Trump has suggested moving 2026 World Cup games from US host cities in the case of any safety concern.

While speaking in the Oval Office on Thursday about the upcoming tournament, Trump has specifically mentioned about the matches that would occur in Seattle and San Francisco.

"Well, that's an interesting question ... but we're going to make sure they're safe," the US President stated.

He asserted that Seattle and San Francisco are "run by radical left lunatics who don't know what they're doing."

Seattle’s Lumen Field and Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara each are expected to host 6 matches at the finals.

Moreover, Trump has also warned against sending the law enforcers to Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington DC in case any security threat arises.

According to the Republican incumbent, “If any city we think is going to be even a little bit dangerous for the World Cup ... because they’re playing in so many cities, we won’t allow it,” said the 79-year-old. “We’ll move it around a little bit. But I hope that’s not going to happen.”

The World Cup will be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico and is going to take place in Washington DC on 5 December.