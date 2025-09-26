Pete Davidson on sobriety: Mother’s fear inspired rehab

Pete Davidson’s mother shared a fear that shattered him, the actor says

Pete Davidson, a comedian and actor, is celebrating over a year of sobriety, revealing the deeply personal moment that served as his ultimate turning point: a tearful conversation with his mother.

The former Saturday Night Live star recently opened up on the This Past Weekend podcast with Theo Von, sharing the details of his journey and his new outlook as he prepares for fatherhood.

Davidson, who has been transparent about his struggles with addiction and mental health, cited his mother, Amy Waters Davidson, as the catalyst for his most recent period of sobriety.

While he was in rehab, his mother shared a fear that shattered him: seeing the news of his death.

Davidson recalled the conversation:

“And it got to a point where she called me when I was in rehab and she was like, ‘My biggest fear is that I will turn on the news and see that my son has died.’ That killed me. So, I was like, ‘Alright, you know, can’t die until she’s dead, at least.”

The 31-year-old comedian acknowledged that his erratic behaviour while using substances had begun to alienate the people closest to him.

“Anybody that’s actually loved me or cared about me has gotten the worst wrath from me,” he admitted.

Davidson’s sobriety also comes at a crucial time in his life, as he and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, are expecting their first child. He expressed immense gratitude for this timing, admitting that being sober is essential for becoming a good parent.

The actor confessed that performing sober has made him “weirdly sharper and more aware, so it’s more fun.”

Davidson’s journey continues to be a public testament to the challenges and rewards of prioritising mental health and sobriety.