Charlie kirk could ‘posthumously’ become youngest American to appear on thousands of UScurrency coins

Charlie kirk could ‘posthumously’ become youngest American to appear on thousands of U.S. currency coins

Considering Charlie kirk as a National Treasure, the U.S. government has planned to Honor conservative right-activist’s contributions for the country.

According to Fox News, a pair of House Republicans, August Pfluger and Abe Hamadeh are planning to have Charlie Kirk, memorialized on U.S. Currency in the wake of his assassination earlier this month.

Republican Study Committee RSC has decided to introduced a new legislation on Friday September 26, 2025, urging Trump’s administration to mint thousands of U.S. currency coins featuring kirk’s image.

A new-house GOP proposal would feature Charlie Kirk's image on limited-edition silver dollar currency coins to honor his legacy.

RSC has decided to introduce 400,000 new silver dollar coins in 2026, featuring one side with ‘Charlie Kirk’s portrait’ and other side of the coin with an engraving phrase, “Well done, good and faithful servant”.

Chairman RSC August Pfluger believes, “This commemorative coin will make Charlie the youngest American ever immortalized on legal U.S. currency, a fitting Honor that cements his extraordinary legacy alongside presidents and founding fathers who shaped our republic.”

“Charlie Kirk was a conservative titan whose transformational impact on millions of Americans deserves permanent recognition alongside our nation’s greatest leaders and influential figures,” states Pfluger in a statement.

“Through his leadership of Turning Point USA and relentless advocacy for American values, Charlie built a movement whose torch we will proudly carry forward to defend our nation’s core principles for generations to come,” he further added.

RSC Abe Hamadeh also Honored Charlie Kirk as “American Treasure”.

“Since 1892, Congress has authorized commemorative coins to celebrate and honor historic American patriots. He tirelessly sacrificed his time, energy, and money to save this nation for future generations”

“Ultimately, at the hands of a radical leftist, he sacrificed his life. His life must be commemorated, and this coin will allow us to pass a reminder of his remarkable life on to generations to come,” Hamadeh further added.

Why it matters?

According to RSC, the new proposed bill underscores Charlie kirk’s influence on American politics, faith community prompting a long-lasting impact of his legacy.

Additionally, if the bill passes, and enacted into law Charlie Kirk would be the youngest individual ever to be immortalized on U.S. currency among other historical American icons including first U.S. President George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, Susan B. Anthony, and Jackey Robinson.

Furthermore, Pfluger informs that the coins will be minted at no cost to the tax payer and the final design for the U.S. limited-addition currency coin is yet to be decided by the Treasury Secretary after consulting with President Donald Trump.