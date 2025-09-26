New dinosaur species discovered in Argentina with crocodile bone in mouth

Scientists have discovered a new species of dinosaur, Joaquinraptorcasli in Patagonia, Argentina, feasting on an ancient crocodile bone found pressed against its jaws.

The new find is significant because of the well-preserved fragmentary skeleton, which was thought to be 23ft long, provides one of the most complete fossils yet for the mysterious group of carnivorous dinosaurs known as megaraptorans.

It probably lived between 66 and 70 million years ago, which is close to the time period when dinosaurs went extinct, and was at least 19 years old when it died.

Researchers have uncovered part of a skull, as well as an arm, leg, and tail bones from the Lago Colhue Huapi rock formation in Patagonia.

They further analyzed features in the bones that made them realize this could be a new species.

According to experts, Metagaraptorans scavenge in Australia, South America, and parts of Asia, splitting off into different species over millions of years.

They were specifically known for their bulging skulls and “huge and very powerful claws.”

Federico Agnolin from the Argentine Museum of Natural Science Bernardino Rivadavia was of the view that this latest member of the megaraptoran clan, named Joaquinraptor Casali, fills a significant gap by providing one of the complete skeletons.

The research was published in the journal Nature Communications, and Lucio Ibiricu, who was part of the discovery team with the Patagonian Institute of Geology and Paleontology, named the new dinosaur in memory of his son Joaquin.