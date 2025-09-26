Mariah Carey remembers late mom Patricia’s ‘clear’ advice

Mariah Carey recalls 'clear' advice late mom Patricia’s gave her

Mariah Carey is holding close the words of wisdom her late mother, Patricia Carey, once shared with her.

The Grammy-winning singer got emotional while speaking with SZA at Apple Music's Flowers event at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, September 24, where she opened up about advice that has stayed with her throughout her life and career.

"I think one of the main things that she said, the one thing she said to me, and it was clear, and it was right there," Mariah, 56, recalled through tears.

"She said, ‘Don't say if I make it. Say when I make it.’ So… I’m going to get emotional."

SZA quickly offered comfort, reminding her of the impact she’s had both as an artist and a mother.

"Literally, we love you. A mother is everyone's most precious gift, just as you weren't the most precious gift to your children, just as you've been a mother to [your fans]," she said before asking if she could give her a hug.

After embracing, SZA added, "I'm sure she's incredibly proud of you, of how you're mothering [twins Moroccan and Monroe] and carrying yourself in the world. You're doing an amazing job."

During the conversation, Mariah also reflected on Patricia’s own musical journey.

"My mom was an opera singer. She actually made her debut at Lincoln Center, so I was always around music since I was little," she shared.

With a smile, she added that her mother was "also a diva because she was an opera singer, and that's the definition of the word if you're gonna look it up."

When asked to describe what her mother meant by “diva,” Mariah explained, "A singer, a singing woman that's, you know, sometimes a difficult woman, sometimes they say that, and I don't love that because I don't think that's the actual definition. It's a woman who sings, typically a soprano."

The moment came just weeks after Mariah reflected on the loss of both her mother and her estranged sister, Alison, who passed away on the same day in August 2024.

In a recent interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, she admitted, "I don’t know how I processed it. I just know that it was extremely difficult for me to navigate and it was tough because I have always had an interesting relationship with my mother."

Even in the midst of grief, Mariah is preparing to share new music with her fans. Her upcoming album Here for It All is set to be released Friday, September 26.