Pakistan coach throws full support behind players before Asia Cup final against India

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson addressing a press conference following the 11-run win over Bangladesh on September 25, 2025. — X@TheRealPCBMedia

DUBAI: Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson has thrown his full weight behind his players ahead of the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final against India, insisting that the team has "earned the right" to fight for the title — despite on-field inconsistencies and off-field turbulence.

After a dramatic comeback win over Bangladesh in the Super Four — a match seen as a virtual semi-final — Pakistan booked their spot in Sunday's final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, marking the first Pakistan-India final in Asia Cup history since the tournament's inception in 1984.

But as the cricket world gears up for a high-octane finale, Pakistan's preparations are being overshadowed by an ongoing ICC disciplinary process, with players expected to appear in a formal hearing on Friday over alleged conduct breaches during earlier matches in the tournament.

Hesson, however, was unwavering in his approach. “We’ve deserved this opportunity,” he told reporters. “All the games before now were about getting ourselves in a position to win the trophy. Now it’s about delivering on the biggest stage.”

And as media scrutiny intensifies around the ICC investigation — understood to concern on-field gestures and emotional celebrations during wins against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh — Hesson made it clear his focus, and the team’s, remains firmly on cricket.

“Look, my message is simple: we just focus on cricket. That’s what we’re here for. There’s always emotion in big games, and sometimes that spills over — but our job is to play the game, and play it well.”

The coach, who has guided Pakistan through a period of significant transition over the past year, was candid about his side’s early-match struggles against Bangladesh. Reduced to 33 for four, Pakistan's innings was on the brink of collapse — yet once again, it was lower-order resolve and world-class bowling that sealed the win.

He praised players like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Agha Salman, who helped Pakistan stabilise their innings on a challenging pitch before the bowlers shut Bangladesh down with clinical precision.

Hesson said about the pitch: “These surfaces are difficult. It’s not about playing the perfect cover drive — it’s about decision-making, adapting, and fighting for every run. That’s what we did.”

When it comes to India — a side Pakistan has failed to beat in their last seven encounters — Hesson dismissed any talk of mental barriers. “Absolutely not. In the last match, we had them for long periods. We let it slip, but it wasn’t fear — it was just one exceptional innings that turned the game. This time, we have to keep the pressure on for longer," Hesson stated.

With the ICC hearing looming and the weight of a nation on their shoulders, Pakistan head into the final walking a tightrope — fighting to lift the trophy while fending off distractions that could derail their momentum.

Still, Hesson believes his squad is mentally tough enough to rise to the occasion.