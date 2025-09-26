Bad Bunny faces death threat during Puerto Rican residency

Bad Bunny’s record breaking residency in Puerto Rico came to an alarming close after a chilling death threat was reported against him.

The 31 year old star, whose shows at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico drew massive crowds, was said to be the target of a credible threat during his final performance.

Puerto Rican journalist Jay Fonseca disclosed the terrifying scenario during his podcast, explaining that a social media user openly written about plans to kill the rapper.

Fonseca revealed that security at the venue was placed on high alert.

However, he said authorities kept details secret and moved with extreme caution, adding that the suspect even appeared to be armed.

Because of the gravity of the threat, federal officers, the FBI and Puerto Rico’s Department of Public Safety were reportedly present.

The Secret Service also stepped in since Supreme Court Judge Sonia Sotomayor was attending the concert that night.

Moreover, it remained unknown whether the person who made the threat was caught as the three time Grammy winner's representatives have not issued any statement yet.

Bad Bynny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, recently spoken about his decision not to take his upcoming tour to the United States, admitting he was worried about Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents targeting his concerts.