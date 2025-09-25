Keanu Reeves' longtime partner Alexandra Grant addresses marriage rumours

Reeves, 61, and Grant, 52, made their red carpet debut in 2019

Keanu Reeves and Alexandria Grant’s romance has stolen the hearts of fans everywhere, which is probably why rumours of them tying the knot spread like wildfire.

But while they were delighted to see how happy fans were for them, the longtime couple are in fact not married.

Taking to her Instagram earlier this week, Grant addressed the rumours with grace. The visual artist shared a photo of herself and the John Wick star kissing on the bottom steps of an art installation.

She wrote, “This is a real photo. Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement… simply a kiss! (Albeit maybe at the moment right before or after it… given the slightly goofy expression on our faces!)."

Grant further revealed that the picture was taken at the Roden Crater installation after her beau had finished an interview with James Turell for his new docuseries, Visionaries.

“I’m sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding,” she then wrote, before adding, “Except we didn’t get married. Good news is much needed these days, but it’s still fake news, so be careful out there! So, here’s a bit of real happiness.”

Just a few days prior, Reeve’s rep shut down the rumours, telling E! News, “It is not true. They are not married.”

Reeves, 61, and Grant 52, have been friends since at least 2011. The couple made their romance public with a red-carpet debut in 2019, but it is unclear exactly how long they’ve been together.