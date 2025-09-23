F1 drivers Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc rent van to reach home after Azerbaijan Grand Prix

After finishing among the top three in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz Jr rented a van to reach home accompanied by another Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc endured a frustrating weekend, finishing ninth and suffering a crash during the qualifying round on September 20, and he “just wanted to reach home to Monaco”.

In a video shared on Instagram on Sunday night, Leclerc revealed that their flight from Nice, France was diverted to Italy due to extreme weather.

The video showed Sainz driving Leclerc home as the latter said, “So, after a very difficult weekend in Baku, I thought it couldn’t get any worse, but…”

Sainz added, “We were diverted for a storm. We couldn’t land in Nice, so we landed in the middle of Italy,” adding that both race car drivers have rented a van to Monaco.

The Azerbaijan podium finisher then quipped about speeding home, saying, “Two-hour drive, and we will make it one and a half hours.”

Leclerc, who recently suffered a crash, objected to the suggestion and said, “No!”

Then, both drivers agreed to follow the speed limit on their way toward Monaco.