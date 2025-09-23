Ballon d’Or 2025: Dembele, Bonmati win top awards as England stars shine

Ballon d’Or 2025: Dembele and Bonmati win top awards as England stars shine

Ousmane Dembele lifted the men’s Ballon d’Or after a remarkable season with Paris Saint- Germain, while Aitana Bonmati secured the women’s award for the third consecutive year.

Dembele win came on the reverse of PSG’s Champions League triumph and his own resurgence, scored 25 goals in 20 matches following a tactical switch by coach Luis Enrique.

The victory marked a dramatic turnaround just a year after he was dropped from the team following a disagreement with management.

The evening also celebrated English football, with Sarina Wiegman receiving the Johan Cruyff award for best women’s coach, and Hannah Hampton becoming the inaugural winner of the women’s Yashin trophy for goalkeeper of the year.

Arsenal was named Club of the year, underlining the Lionesses’ impact on the global stage.

Bonamti’s dominance continued despite losing in the European Championship and Champions League finals to England’s Alessia Russo, who finished third in the voting. Spain’s playmaker remains the only woman to win the Ballon d’Or three years in a row.

Other awards included Gianluigi Donnarumma claiming the men’s Yashin Trophy and Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres taking the Gerd Muller trophy as top scorer.

Rising star Lamine Yamal collected the Kopa trophy for best young player for second consecutive year.

The 2025 form ceremony reinforced Paris as the centre of football’s biggest celebration drawing stars from across the sport and highlighting the rise of both men’s and women’s football on the world stage.