Robert Saleh’s fiery sideline celebration goes viral amid Jets’ heartbreaking loss

One of the most touching moments of the tragic defeat of the New York Jets against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a moment of pure, unbridled passion from the defensive coordinator of the team, Robert Saleh.

The frenzied celebration by Saleh, who made an animated strut and threw his fist in the air when edge rusher Will McDonald blocked a possible game-ending field goal and ran 50 yards with it, to score a go-ahead touchdown with 1:49 left.

The video went viral and social media was celebrating the fact that Saleh was a flaming leader despite the team's results.

The celebration did not last long though. Baker Mayfield, who has driven the Buccaneers to the dramatic last-minute victories in each of the three games this season, led his team calmly up the field.

With time running out, he positioned a kicker, Chase McLaughlin, at a line to attempt a 36-yard field goal that gave the Jets their third loss in a row to begin the season.

The defeat was dwarfed by a determined fourth-quarter attempt by the Jets, who wiped out a 17-point lead. Tyrod Taylor, who was filling in for the injured Justin Fields as backup quarterback, also threw two TDs as part of the comeback. Aaron Glenn, the first-year head coach, said "there is no such thing as moral victories. I am looking forward for our next challenge. We will be going to work next week."

To the Buccaneers, this win is the first time they are getting a 3-0 start since the year 2005.