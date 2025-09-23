4.3 magnitude earthquake hit San Francisco Bay Area

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake woke people up in the middle of the night on September 22, 2025, in the San Francisco Bay Area. The epicentre of the quake was east-southeast of Berkeley, California, near the Hayward Fault.

The jolt shook homes, threw objects off the shelves and counters, and scared both pets and people. Many claimed that it was the strongest shake they felt in years. Over 24,000 people informed the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

911 calls went up, and phones buzzed with quake warning apps, but no casualties or damage have been reported.

According to ABC News, “An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 woke up a number of people with a sharp jolt in the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday.”

A small aftershock of magnitude 3.0 was felt the same day in the evening. It caused shaking in San Francisco, Berkeley, and Concord. One with a magnitude of 1.8 occurred near Berkeley.

The expert says aftershocks are common, but there is no risk of a bigger earthquake in the coming week.

Dan Lurie, the mayor of San Francisco, posted online, “First responders are assessing any impact to our city, and we will give an update later today.”

The Hayward Fault is an active place for major earthquakes. This was a small one as compared to the 1989 Loma Prieta quake (magnitude 6.9) or the 1906 San Francisco quake (magnitude 7.9).

One of the experts said, “As far as earthquakes go, this is kind of the ones where people feel them, but there’s not a whole lot of impacts to them.”

Is San Francisco a state in the US?

No, San Francisco is a major city in the state of California.