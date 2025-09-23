RaptureTok: Tiktok trend buzzes with end-of-world predictions

A new TikTok wave is dominating the social media platform known as “RaptureTok,” convincing that the end of the world is days away.

There are countless videos of netizens predicting that the Rapture will start on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

The hashtag #Rapture has also filled feeds with content of believers scrambling to get ready for what they believe are the last days of humanity.

The origin of RaptureTok trend

The viral trend is a result of a prophecy given by South African pastor Joshua Mhlakela, who, in a June podcast interview, said that Jesus appeared to him in a vision and told him that the Rapture would happen on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, on September 23 or 24. Mhlakela did not provide any biblical explanation and said simply, “The Rapture is here, with or without you.”

The ideology behind these prophecies is the Rapture, a fundamental belief of the evangelical Christians that is rooted in a verse from 1 Thessalonians that talks about the faithful being taken up in clouds to meet the Lord in the air.

According to theologians, however, date-setting is much condemned. “Take a look back at Matthew 24: 36,” said Gerry Breshears, a theology professor at the Western Seminary, pointing out that such prognostications tend to spread out in a period of cultural panic.

The TikTok trend has gathered a mix of responses from netizens. Some creators have documented the drastic preparations, including selling cars, quitting jobs, etc. While others started mocking satirical skits.