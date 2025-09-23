Jessica Brady’s tragedy inspires NHS to introduce new GPs safety ‘Jess’s Rule’

NHS has rolled out “Jess’s Rule”, aiming to prevent cancer misdiagnosis in GPs across England.

The newly-introduced initiative is named after 27-year-old Jessica Brady who died of advanced stage 4 cancer due to misdiagnosis. During the summer of 2020, she contacted her GP (general practitioner) as she started feeling unwell.

After 20 appointments, she was told her symptoms were due to long COVID, eliminating the possibility of cancer as “she was too young for cancer,” according to Jessica’s GP.

Under the new safety rule inspired by Jessica’s legacy, the GPs are required to adopt a “three strikes and rethink” strategy after three appointments.

As per Jess’s rule developed by the NHS and the Royal College of General Practitioners, GPs will think again if they fail to understand the patient’s symptoms, offer substantiated diagnosis, or in the case of worsening the patient's condition.

The rule will help in reducing the occurrence of misdiagnosis, decreasing health disparities, and protecting those with terminal illness.

According to health secretary, Wes Streeting, “Jessica Brady’s death was a preventable and unnecessary tragedy.”

“Patient safety must be the bedrock of the NHS and Jess’s rule will make sure every patient receives the thorough, compassionate and safe care that they deserve, while supporting our hardworking GPs to catch potentially deadly illnesses,” Streeting added.

Jess's rule came on the heels of a petition filed by Jessica’s mother Andrea who urged to bring life-saving measures, including funding and more face-to-face consultations for patients.